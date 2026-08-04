iPad

New iPad Air Could Arrive as Early as 2027

By Samantha Wiley
New iPad Air Could Arrive as Early as 2027

The iPad Air has kept the same design since its release in 2020; it’s the longest-running design in the tablet line of Apple. The iPad Air received a new enclosure in its release when flat sides were introduced, Touch ID, and an all-screen front.


The iPad Air could change next year as the company is looking to transition the device, giving it an OLED display early next year. Samsung Display will be the supplier for the panel, providing single-stack LTPS panels that will be laying under the tandem OLED panel.

New iPad Air Could Arrive as Early as 2027

We are expecting a new iPad Mini this year, touting a change in design being more waterproof and a speaker system that is vibration based and features an OLED display. Both the iPad Mini and Air language design has been shared since release, with the iPad Mini integrating the look of the iPad Air in 2021.


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