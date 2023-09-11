New iPad Air likely to be revealed in October

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple may likely hold a separate reveal event for the iPad lineup.

Gurman explained that Apple will not be showing any new iPad models during the September ‘Wonderlust’ event. In the month of absence, Gurman said that a refresh is likely in October for the non-iPad Pro models. He further mentioned that the iPad Pro will have a separate event in 2024.

In October, the iPad Air will be the best candidate, with better specifications on the model coming ‘soonish.’ The lack of an iPad presentation might disappoint some fans, and it’s believed that the M3-powered MacBooks won’t be showing up at all this year.

That said, the September ‘Wonderlust’ event may just focus exclusively on the upcoming iPhone 15 series lineup. Rumors persist of a more expensive ‘Ultra’ model, as well as higher price tags on the Pro Max variant. Those interested can watch the event on YouTube and Apple TV.