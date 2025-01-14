New iPad and iPhone SE models may debut this spring

Apple might be launching several products and accessories this spring, according to a Bloomberg report.

Advertisements

The 2025 spring lineup might include the next iPhone SE, an iPad Air, the base model iPad, and Magic Keyboards for the tablets. The refreshed iPhone SE is said to be priced at under $500 and will have MagSafe and USB-C charging, the A18 processor, and an OLED screen. The 7th-generation iPad Air and 11th-generation iPad are expected to debut around that time as well, with chip upgrades to the A17 Pro and M4 chip. Apple might introduce new Magic Keyboards made for the upcoming iPad Air and iPad as well, and the accessories might have function keys as an improvement.

The regular iPad is believed to launch in March or April, while the iPad Air might be revealed in May. It’s likely that these products will arrive alongside iOS 18.4.