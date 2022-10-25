New iPad launches without headphone jack

Apple recently launched its newest iPad lineup, and it’s missing a common component.

Currently, the 9th generation iPad is the only Apple tablet in circulation with a 3.5mm jack. For those who want to use wired headphones, Apple is selling a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter for $9.

The Cupertino-based company gradually removed the headphone jack on its Apple products, beginning with the iPhone, then the iPad Pro, Air, and mini. Once the 9th generation iPad is phased out then all the devices will not have support for wired audio.

The newest iPad and iPad Pro debuted today. Most notable features include the inclusion of the M2 chip for the iPad Pro and the new colorways, such as Pink, Yellow, Blue, and Silver for the entry-level iPad. The 10.9-inch model houses an all-screen design as well as a Liquid Retina display. The unveiling video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.