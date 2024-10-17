iPad

New iPad Mini 7 debuts

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

Apple has debuted the next iPad mini, equipped with the A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence.

The 7th-generation iPad mini has come, and it offers a few upgrades compared to its predecessor. Aside from the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence, the model adds Apple Pencil Pro support, USB-C, an upgraded 12MP wide camera, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Color options include purple and blue, and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at $649 for the 128GB storage and $499 for the 128GB storage. 512GB and 256GB configurations are also available. Those interested can preorder the iPad mini 7, which will be available on October 23. Matching Smart Folios can be bought in sage, denim, light violet, or charcoal gray for $59.

iPad Mini 7

Support for Apple Intelligence allows the iPad mini task automation, image generation, and improved writing tools. These features will be available this month as soon as iPadOS 18.1 goes live.

