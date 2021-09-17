New iPad mini announced

Apple has recently unveiled its latest iPad mini model, which hosts several improvements over its predecessor.

The new iPad mini sports a larger 8.3 inch Liquid Retina Display, the new A15 Bionic chip, better cameras and USB-C for charging and connectivity. It’s also available in four finishes- space gray, starlight, purple and pink.

What’s notable about the front display is the absence of the Touch ID, which has been relegated to the top area. Center Stage, which was previously available only on the iPad Pro is now on the littlest model, accompanied by an Ultra Wide camera and larger field of view.

The iPad mini has USB-C and 5G connectivity and is now compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd generation. Pre-orders are now open through the Apple Store app and Apple.com, with prices starting at $499 and cellular models starting at $649 in the US. It will appear in stores beginning September 24.