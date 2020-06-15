Apple’s new iPad mini drops to $349

Now is your chance to avail of this offer and get a discount on buying the latest model of Apple iPad Mini with 64GB Storage space. Amazon is currently taking off $50 on the Silver Wi-Fi only model of iPad Mini.

Now you can get it for $349 instead of $399. So, if you are looking for saving some money on buying the iPad Mini, Amazon is the best place to buy it.

iPad mini

The iPad Mini comes with a 7.9-inch display. It is a True Tone and Wide Color Retina Display. With this display, you get excellent quality of the graphics. This model of the iPad Mini also has the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to secure your device.

With the 64GB storage, you have enough space to save your favorite content and files. Now you can make FaceTime HD calls using the 7MP FaceTime HD front camera.

The rear 8 MP sensor allows you to capture amazing pictures. The A12 Bionic chip ensures that every task you perform is quick. The iPad Mini runs for 10 hours with one full charge. So, now you can carry it anywhere without the need to charge it for the entire day.

Now is your chance to avail of this deal by Amazon and save $50 off on the iPad Mini. Buy it before the stock ends.