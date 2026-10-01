iPad

New iPad Mini Has New Features

By Samantha Wiley
New iPad Mini Has New Features

A leak essentially confirms the existence of a new iPad Mini expected to be powered by an A20 Pro chip, a new speaker system, a front camera with landscape, and other updates. We are expecting 12GB of RAM, a bezel that is slimmer, a C2 or C1X modem, and an OLED Display.


The revamped speaker is expected to not have any speaker holes, replaced with a speaker similar to the iPhone found on the top bezel, and receive a water resistance rating.

New iPad Mini Has New Features

The new iPad Mini is expected to be announced this year and likely to release in October. The existing iPad Mini has a starting price of $599 after an increase of $100 since Apple raised prices across its devices back in June due to increased component prices. The device featuring an OLED panel might make the device pricier.


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