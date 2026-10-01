New iPad Mini Has New Features

A leak essentially confirms the existence of a new iPad Mini expected to be powered by an A20 Pro chip, a new speaker system, a front camera with landscape, and other updates. We are expecting 12GB of RAM, a bezel that is slimmer, a C2 or C1X modem, and an OLED Display.

The revamped speaker is expected to not have any speaker holes, replaced with a speaker similar to the iPhone found on the top bezel, and receive a water resistance rating.

The new iPad Mini is expected to be announced this year and likely to release in October. The existing iPad Mini has a starting price of $599 after an increase of $100 since Apple raised prices across its devices back in June due to increased component prices. The device featuring an OLED panel might make the device pricier.