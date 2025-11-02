iPad

New iPad Mini May Be As Water Resistant As the iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple has the iPad Mini in the works, with the new version having a design that is water resistant. The device would feature a casing that can be used in wet conditions or environments like the pool.


A new speaker system was made for the iPad Mini, crafted from technology that uses vibration as a base which makes it possible to remove the speaker holes from the device. This results in less chances of water getting into the device through its holes.

Apple uses gaskets and adhesive to protect the speaker holes of the iPhone and other entry points for water. The iPhone has an IP68 water resistance. The device can withstand up to 30 minutes submerged in water with a depth of up to 6 meters. The new iPad Mini model could come with an OLED display as early as next year. Better water resistance and an OLED display could result in the device being pricier once it’s released.


