New iPad mini rumored to arrive March 2021

Mac Otakara, a Japanese website has made bold claims about a new iPad mini set to arrive in March 2021.

The next-gen iPad mini is expected to have a design that’s similar to the iPad Air 2019 model, as well as a bigger screen and a narrower frame that’s similar to the 2019 iPad Air. Lightning port and Touch ID may remain as is.

The 6th gen model may debut in March this year, according to sources within Apple’s supply chain. Screen size changes for Apple’s tablet is not unusual- in 2020, analyst Ming Chi Kuo forecasted that the iPad mini will be arriving in 2021 and will have a display somewhere between 8.5 to 9 inches.

The iPad Mini 5 was launched March 2019 and featured Apple Pencil support and an A12 bionic chip. It was the first refresh on the tablet line since 2015.

Aside from the rumors no other details were provided.