New iPad mini shipping delayed until October 19

Apple will have a delay in delivering the new iPad mini, and potential owners will have to wait until October 19 to get the redesigned tablet.

Online and store availability for the latest model of the iPad mini was slated to begin September 24. Afterwards, the device will be delivered to US customers on October 19 depending on the demand. It’s expected that the date may slip even further into November if there’s a significant amount of people wanting to buy the iPad mini.

In-store pickup date remains the same, and those who wish to get their iPad mini sooner can do so at Apple Stores.

The new iPad mini was announced during the ‘California Streaming’ event and sports a redesign, with a new 8.3 inch Liquid Retina Display, the relocation of Touch ID, Apple Pencil 2 support and an A15 Bionic chip. Prices start at $499 for the wi-fi model and $649 for the cellular model.