iPad

New iPad mini with OLED Screen Announced

By Samantha Wiley
New iPad mini what OLED Screen Announced

Apple recently unveiled its latest iPad mini, equipped with the A20 Pro chip, a new audio system, an OLED screen, and more.

The newest iPad mini boasts an 8.5 inch OLED display, IP67 water and dust resistance, the N1 chip for the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, and an overall lighter and thinner design. What’s notable is the landscape front camera and the new ‘Acoustic Display’ that foregoes the need for speaker holes in the device. During the announcement, Apple said it’s the ‘biggest update ever’ for the iPad mini lineup.

New iPad mini what OLED Screen Announced

Pre-orders for the iPad mini OLED begin on October 28. The device launches in Apple Stores and arrive to customers starting November 6. The price tag starts at $699 and US customers get a USB-C cable and a 20 watt USB adapter in the box. It’s worth noting that the previous iPad mini launched in 2024 and had an initial price tag of $499.

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