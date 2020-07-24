New iPad Pro 2020 on sale for $50 Off

Apple iPad Pro

It’s been three months since the 12.9 inch iPad Pro was announced but now we’re seeing it sold at a discounted price.

Today, the 2020 iPad Pro WiFi with 128GB of storage is down to just $949 from its original price of $999 on Amazon. Apple’s high-end tablet functions more than just a tablet- with the iPadOS and a Magic Keyboard you can turn it into a productive powerhouse!

iPad Pro

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) $999.00 $949.00 Buy on Amazon

The iPad Pro 2020’s mobile display is an absolute marvel. You get an all-screen Retina display, 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut, true tone and ProMotion which makes consuming entertainment or editing photos and videos a joy. It also has a speedy A12Z chip that can run most workflows and demanding games.

A LiDar Scanner sits right on top of the iPad Pro. The camera can shoot and edit 4K videos, or be used to sign and scan documents. You can also pair the tablet with an Apple Pencil for creative work on the go. Buy it today!

