New iPad Pro and Air models coming in May

By Samantha Wiley
New iPad Pro and Air

Apple will be unveiling the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models in May, according to Mark Gurman.

The Bloomberg analyst mentioned that the upcoming iPad Air and iPad Pro will be moved from March to May, with significant updates. The iPad Air is believed to come in a new larger 12.9-inch size along with the standard 10.9-inch model, while the iPad Pro will have an OLED display. It’s also said that the iPad Pro will be equipped with the M3 chip. Suppliers are said to be ramping up production, but the software side of things is finishing up.

Gurman mentioned that the OLED iPad Pro is undergoing ‘complex new manufacturing techniques’, hence the delay. As of the moment, there are no exact dates on when the iPad Pro and iPad Air will be released and available to the public, but the announcement will come soon.

