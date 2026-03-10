New iPad with Apple Intelligence a No-Show Yet

There is a product that was not announced during the 3-day Apple announcements, namely the iPad 12 featuring Apple Intelligence. Products that were expected, like the M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook models, revamped iPad Air with the M4 chip, budget-friendly Mac, and the iPhone 17e, were already announced.

No other products are expected to be revealed this week, meaning that there is no iPad 12. The next-generation iPad is anticipated to be powered by the A19 Pro Chip for Apple Intelligence support, with no significant changes other than the chip.

We got the long-awaited external monitors with the Studio Display XDR and Studio Display. Apple Intelligence is accessible for current iPad devices like the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. The iPad Mini was launched back in 2025, powered by the A16 chip. It features a starting price of $349.