New iPads keep being delayed

Apple suppliers have mentioned that the upcoming iPads are experiencing one delay after another.

Advertisements

Customers are waiting for the new iPad models since it was rumored to go live on March, but sources say that the devices keep getting put off for various reasons. DigiTimes mentioned Taiwanese suppliers as having experienced numerous delays, with a rumor that the ‘production launch’ will happen in May. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple plans to launch the new iPad Air and iPad Pro in ‘early May’ due to the fact that Apple is still in the process of manufacturing OLED displays and completing the iPadOS software.

It’s believed that Apple will be launching two iPad Pro models with an OLED display and the M3 chip, while the iPad Air will have two new models and the M2 chip. A new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard will be introduced alongside the new iPads as well.