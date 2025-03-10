New iPads lack Apple’s in-house 5G modem

The newest iPad base model does not have the latest C1 modem from Apple.

John Gruber of Daring Fireball said that the entry-level iPad and the iPad Air did not have the C1 modem built in. FCC documents reflect this information, stating that the new iPad models only had the Qualcomm modem inside them. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that one more Apple device will have it- the iPhone 17 Air which is said to debut in the fall season this year. Apple’s partnership with Qualcomm is believed to end in March 2027, and Apple will have plenty of time to develop its in-house modem before Qualcomm’s exit.

Apple is believed to be already working on the C2 and even the C3 modem for future products. The Cupertino-based company claims the C1 is ‘the most power-efficient iPhone modem’, with both simulated and real-world tests confirming its speed.