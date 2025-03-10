iPad

New iPads lack Apple’s in-house 5G modem

By Samantha Wiley
iPads

The newest iPad base model does not have the latest C1 modem from Apple.

Advertisements

John Gruber of Daring Fireball said that the entry-level iPad and the iPad Air did not have the C1 modem built in. FCC documents reflect this information, stating that the new iPad models only had the Qualcomm modem inside them. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that one more Apple device will have it- the iPhone 17 Air which is said to debut in the fall season this year. Apple’s partnership with Qualcomm is believed to end in March 2027, and Apple will have plenty of time to develop its in-house modem before Qualcomm’s exit.

iPads

Apple is believed to be already working on the C2 and even the C3 modem for future products. The Cupertino-based company claims the C1 is ‘the most power-efficient iPhone modem’, with both simulated and real-world tests confirming its speed.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone might have a $2000 price tag
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air 256GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
M2 and M3 variants of MacBook Air discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
MacBook Air now comes with M4 Chip and new color, Sky Blue 
1 Min Read
Mac
Pre-orders for Mac Studio featuring M3 Ultra and M4 Max ongoing
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Mac coming on Thursday, March 20
1 Min Read
Mac Studio
Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and M4 Max announced by Apple
1 Min Read
Solo 4 Headphones
Sandy Liang and Beats collab to make Solo 4 Headphones design
1 Min Read
iPad
The New iPad WiFi with 128GB is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Bigger battery planned for the iPhone 17 Pro Max
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple announces King Charles Apple Music playlist
1 Min Read
Lost your password?