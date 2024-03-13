iPad

New iPads to be revealed in March or April

By Samantha Wiley
The hype is building up for the next-generation iPad models, which might make an appearance in March or April, according to Mark Gurman.

Gurman claims that Apple will soon release the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models ‘at the end of March or April’, with accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to have a simultaneous launch. The analyst also mentioned that Apple might be preparing a build of the iPadOS 17.4 update for the new models, specifically iPadOS 17.4. Two iPad Pro models will have OLED displays, the M3 chip, a redesigned rear camera, a landscape-oriented front camera, and more. The two iPad Air models will have a landscape-oriented front camera and the M2 chip, while the new Magic Keyboard will have several design tweaks, a larger trackpad, and aluminum materials.

A new Apple Pencil is expected to launch alongside the new iPad models as well.

