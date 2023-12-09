Next base iPad might arrive next year

The upcoming base iPad model might be released in the second half of 2024, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Nikkei Asia claims that Apple is partnering up with BYD from China on the next iPad model and that the new product introduction resources will begin in Vietnam. The process is when Apple works with the supplier for the development and design of new products to translate properly in a manufacturing facility. It’s worth noting that Apple has not moved resources for a new product to Vietnam, which marks the company’s first foray into a new region.

Nikkei Asia adds that engineering verification is set for mid-February 2024 for test production. The iPad entry-level model is pegged to appear in public for Q3 or Q4 of 2024. The last time Apple launched the iPad was in October 2022, with a 12MP camera, the A14 Bionic chip, and USB-C, among others.