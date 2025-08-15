Next Generation iPad Mini Adopting A19 Pro Chip

The next generation of the iPad mini will feature an A19 chip, based on the information located in code that Apple shared by accident with the codename J510 and J511. Apple has manufactured the A19 chip for the iPhone 17 lineup that’s launching next month.

A pro version of the A19 chip will have more cores for the GPU compared to the base A19 chip. There are also rumors about a chip that’s in the middle of the A19 and A19 Pro or a binned version being made, featuring one less GPU core and could be integrated into the iPhone 17 Air.

The iPad Mini model released last year came with the chip A17 Pro that made its premiere in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, so it is logical that the new generation iPad will feature the A19 Pro chip.

No concrete evidence has been found regarding when the next-generation iPad Mini will be released, but rumors indicate that Apple is developing an OLED iPad Mini.