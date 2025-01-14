iPad

Next iPad 11 might support Apple Intelligence

By Samantha Wiley
iPad 11

The upcoming base model iPad might have two upgraded features to make it eligible for Apple Intelligence.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said in the latest Power On newsletter that the iPad 11 will have Apple Intelligence. To make that happen, Gurman mentioned that Apple will be upgrading the processor and memory of the tablet to the A17 Pro and 8GB, making it as powerful as the latest iPad mini. It’s also believed that the 11th-generation iPad will make a debut in spring this year, more specifically around March or April of 2025.

iPad 11

The next iPad will not have any major redesigns or changes in comparison to the iPad 10. When released, all the current iPad lineup will support Apple Intelligence. Gurman said that the iPad Air 13-inch and 11-inch models might have the M4 chip, and that the newly launched iPad Air and iPad models will have an accompanying Magic Keyboard.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch SE 3
‘New Look’ Apple Watch SE 3 may launch in 2025
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
New iPad and iPhone SE models may debut this spring
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Get the Best Price For AirPods Pro 2 in 2025
1 Min Read
Severance
Season 1 of ‘Severance’ free to watch on Roku
1 Min Read
Baldur’s Gate 3
Be wary of the fake Baldur’s Gate 3 game making rounds on the App Store
1 Min Read
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite 4 available now On iPhone, iPad and Mac
1 Min Read
The M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $250 Off
The M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Annual back to school promo from Apple ongoing from January 8 to March 13
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple donating to help victims affected in Los Angeles wildfire
1 Min Read
YouTube and Delta
YouTube and Delta collaborate to provide ad-free content during flights
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple AI-Based notification feature generated false headlines again
1 Min Read
Lost your password?