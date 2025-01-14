Next iPad 11 might support Apple Intelligence

The upcoming base model iPad might have two upgraded features to make it eligible for Apple Intelligence.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said in the latest Power On newsletter that the iPad 11 will have Apple Intelligence. To make that happen, Gurman mentioned that Apple will be upgrading the processor and memory of the tablet to the A17 Pro and 8GB, making it as powerful as the latest iPad mini. It’s also believed that the 11th-generation iPad will make a debut in spring this year, more specifically around March or April of 2025.

The next iPad will not have any major redesigns or changes in comparison to the iPad 10. When released, all the current iPad lineup will support Apple Intelligence. Gurman said that the iPad Air 13-inch and 11-inch models might have the M4 chip, and that the newly launched iPad Air and iPad models will have an accompanying Magic Keyboard.