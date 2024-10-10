Next iPad mini to debut in November

Online rumors have circulated about the possible release of the next iPad mini in November.

It’s been three years since the last iPad mini debuted, and it’s high time for a refreshed model to come out. The 7th-generation iPad mini is expected to not have the jelly scrolling effect that plagued its predecessor and have the same 8.3-inch display. The next iPad mini might still have the A series chips with support for Apple Intelligence. As far as connectivity is concerned, the model might have camera enhancements in the form of position, where the video calling experience is improved, as well as a possibly wider aperture and HDR 4 support.

Color options are likely to be purple, pink, starlight, and space gray, with a potential for a new blue option. Apple Pencil support is also expected for the Pro model, with Find My integration, haptic feedback, squeeze gestures, and hover functionality.