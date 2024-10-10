iPad

Next iPad mini to debut in November

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini

Online rumors have circulated about the possible release of the next iPad mini in November.

Advertisements

It’s been three years since the last iPad mini debuted, and it’s high time for a refreshed model to come out. The 7th-generation iPad mini is expected to not have the jelly scrolling effect that plagued its predecessor and have the same 8.3-inch display. The next iPad mini might still have the A series chips with support for Apple Intelligence. As far as connectivity is concerned, the model might have camera enhancements in the form of position, where the video calling experience is improved, as well as a possibly wider aperture and HDR 4 support.

iPad Mini

Color options are likely to be purple, pink, starlight, and space gray, with a potential for a new blue option. Apple Pencil support is also expected for the Pro model, with Find My integration, haptic feedback, squeeze gestures, and hover functionality.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Severance
Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ gets a Blu-Ray release
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade to have four new games in November 7
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is $129 Off
1 Min Read
Mac
Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chip to debut in 2025
1 Min Read
Submerged
New ‘Submerged’ immersive short film trailer launches
1 Min Read
Xbox
Wired Xbox controller support added in iOS 18
1 Min Read
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $300 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp launches status update user tagging
1 Min Read
NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25 arrives on Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple releases new iPhone 16 camera control Ad Video
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple silicon chips
Amkor and TSMC launch new chip production partnership
1 Min Read
Lost your password?