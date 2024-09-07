Next iPad mini to launch in October

The next iteration of the iPad mini is set to debut in October, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

While the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be unveiled on September 9, there are other notable devices that are yet to be announced. Gurman said that a ‘new iPad mini’ will be on deck for another 2024 event in October. The October event will introduce the iPad mini, as well as the M4 series Macs, specifically the iMac, the Mac mini, and the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple has yet to announce the event, but last year it introduced an online-only reveal of the iMac and MacBook Pro with the M3 chips. Gurman did not say any specifications for the 7th-generation iPad mini, but it’s believed that the ‘jelly scrolling’ effect will be fixed, and it will have a faster chip, new color options, and upgraded rear and front cameras, among others.