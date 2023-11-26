iLounge Logo

Next iPad mini to launch next year

The next iteration of the iPad mini is expected to launch in 2024.

The last iPad mini launched in 2021 with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID, USB-C, 5G cellular support, Center Stage for the 12MP rear camera, compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, and A15 Bioni chip. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is set to mass-produce the 7th-generation iPad mini at Q3 or Q4 2024, which means a date of somewhere in July at the earliest, then a launch date of September or October.

iPad Mini

Some of the expected features to arrive on the 7th-generation iPad mini include the A16 Bionic chip, upgraded rear and front cameras, new color options, a rotated screen assembly for fixing the ‘jelly scrolling’ effect, and Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, among others. It’s unlikely that the next iPad mini will have an OLED display as that is expected to arrive on the next iPad Pro first.

Share