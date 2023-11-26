Next iPad mini to launch next year

The next iteration of the iPad mini is expected to launch in 2024.

The last iPad mini launched in 2021 with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID, USB-C, 5G cellular support, Center Stage for the 12MP rear camera, compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, and A15 Bioni chip. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is set to mass-produce the 7th-generation iPad mini at Q3 or Q4 2024, which means a date of somewhere in July at the earliest, then a launch date of September or October.

Some of the expected features to arrive on the 7th-generation iPad mini include the A16 Bionic chip, upgraded rear and front cameras, new color options, a rotated screen assembly for fixing the ‘jelly scrolling’ effect, and Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, among others. It’s unlikely that the next iPad mini will have an OLED display as that is expected to arrive on the next iPad Pro first.