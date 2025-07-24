iPad

Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras

By Samantha Wiley
Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras

This year’s iPad Pro will have not just one, but two front-facing cameras and the M5 chip.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that the next iPad Pro models will have two front cameras, one for landscape and one for portrait mode. In the latest Power On newsletter, he said that the cameras will allow users to attend video calls and snap photos any way they want and without thinking about the tablet’s position. The current iPad Pro only has a single camera at the front, which is mostly used in landscape mode.

Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras

After being outfitted with an OLED display, the 2025 iPad Pro is likely to get smaller upgrades. It’s believed that the M5 chip and two front cameras will be the feature highlights. Ming-Chi Kuo said that mass production of the tablet will start in Q3 or Q4 this year, with an expected launch somewhere in October or September.

Advertisements

Latest News
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
1 Min Read
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
1 Min Read
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?