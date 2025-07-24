Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras

This year’s iPad Pro will have not just one, but two front-facing cameras and the M5 chip.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that the next iPad Pro models will have two front cameras, one for landscape and one for portrait mode. In the latest Power On newsletter, he said that the cameras will allow users to attend video calls and snap photos any way they want and without thinking about the tablet’s position. The current iPad Pro only has a single camera at the front, which is mostly used in landscape mode.

After being outfitted with an OLED display, the 2025 iPad Pro is likely to get smaller upgrades. It’s believed that the M5 chip and two front cameras will be the feature highlights. Ming-Chi Kuo said that mass production of the tablet will start in Q3 or Q4 this year, with an expected launch somewhere in October or September.