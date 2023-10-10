OLED iPad Air and iPad Mini in the works

Apple might be launching an OLED display iPad Air and iPad mini a few years after the iPad Pro.

Omdia, a tech research firm claims that Apple will start the OLED display transition with the iPad Pro in 2024. Afterward, the Cupertino-based company will introduce the same technology for its mid-range tablets in 2026 at the earliest. However, Apple has not officially committed to the advanced display and might adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach to how the market receives the iPad Pro with an OLED screen.

The Omdia report also touches on the OLED iPad Pro and its imminent launch next year. According to the post, Apple will order the parts from Samsung and LG, with the possibility of a new supplier. OLED is a major update for the tablet lineup alongside a redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also a rumor that Apple will discontinue the entry-level iPad after the ninth model.