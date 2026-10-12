iPad

OLED iPad Mini to Have 60Hz

By Samantha Wiley
OLED iPad Mini to Have 60Hz

The new iPad Mini with an OLED Display release is imminent; rumors hint that the iPad Mini will have an OLED display with 60Hz instead of a 120Hz display with ProMotion. The person who shared this is kind of a hit-or-miss leaker named yeux1122.


This is not the first instance; it was rumored that the new iPad Mini will not have a ProMotion display like the current models of the iPad Pro. The leaker also made claims from the Apple Supply chain that the device will have an LTPS Low-Temperature Polycrystalline) Silicon OLED backplane Hybrid Panel with 60Hz.

OLED iPad Mini to Have 60Hz

We are expecting the iPad Mini with an OLED display to be released this month, but no launch date has been announced. Rumors suggest that there will be a separate event on the 27th, as Apple has announced a launch program on the 13th of October.


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