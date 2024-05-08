OLED iPad Pro models do not have always-on display

Apple’s newest iPad Pro models support a low refresh rate but no always-on display feature, as per Apple’s tech specifications.

The iPad Pro has always had the ProMotion feature starting in 2017 and refreshed rates ranged from 24Hz to 120Hz, but that has changed since the 2024 models launched. Low power LTPO technology lets the display go down to 10Hz to show static content and a lower energy consumption overall. However, the estimated battery life has not changed and still offers up to ten hours on a full charge.

That said, the low refresh rate does not mean that the iPad Pro has an always-on display. A similar thing occurred with the iPhone 13 Pro, which supports ProMotion at 10Hz but didn’t have an always-on display. The feature arrived for the iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch models that could be brought down to 1Hz. The new iPad Pro models can be bought starting May 15.