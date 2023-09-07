OLED iPad Pro models rumored to launch in 2024

A new rumor claims that Apple will be launching two new iPad Pro OLED models next year.

DigiTimes recently talked about a supply chain saying that the iPad Pro’s OLED screens will adopt a hybrid panel, which allows for a thinner and lighter chassis compared to previous Apple tablets. The report also claims that the slim bezels present in the iPad Pro can be reduced further, although this may not happen until later on.

OLED for the iPad has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, but Apple seems to be taking its time in integrating the technology into its tablet lineup. In 2021, Apple upgraded to the mini LED technology, which may have served as a stepping stone into OLED integration. Since that time, various speculations about Apple adopting OLED have regularly surfaced.

Apple is expected to launch the OLED iPad Pro models in 2024 as a key element to its refresh.