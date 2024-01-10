OLED iPad Pro more expensive, as per leak

A new online leak has revealed that the upcoming iPad Pro with OLED display will have a much higher price point.

The leaker by handle ‘yeux1122’ recently claimed that supply chain reports tell of a more expensive iPad Pro model compared to its predecessors. The product ‘will cost a lot more than it does now’, mainly due to the OLED technology. He said that the iPad Pro OLED will start at $1,500 and as much as $2,000 when it comes out. Yeux1122 said that Apple will promote the OLED screen as ‘superior’ to the LCD displays of the existing models, which might ring true for the 11-inch model but not the XDR display of the 12.9-inch version.

OLED manufacturing cost is expected to be the same unless the Cupertino-based company has made some enhancements. The possibility of new OLED material is also discussed and might come from partner LG Display.