iPad

OLED Panels for iPad Pro to have several manufacturers

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Pro

The upcoming 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models with OLED screen will have different suppliers, according to The Elec.

Apple is believed to be preparing to launch OLED iPad Pro models this year. As part of the rumor, The Elec believes that the 13-inch OLED panels will be handled by LG, while the 11-inch panels will be made by Samsung. Insiders suggested that the split is due to the company’s demand outlook for the iPad Pro, as well as unstable production capacity of the suppliers. The Cupertino-based company is looking for an ‘unrivaled image quality’ and design that reduces the weight and thickness of the iPad’s display.

iPad Pro

Samsung will be the sole supplier for the first batches, with LG close behind. The process may change depending on possible adjustments and yield, plus the demand forecast for the OLED-equipped iPad Pro. The soonest date of launch for these models is in March 2024.

