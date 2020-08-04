Original 2012 iPad Mini now classified as ‘Vintage’

Apple has added the original iPad Mini into the Vintage Apple products section.

The Obsolete and Vintage section includes devices who were discontinued for 7 years and onwards and those that have sold between 5 to 7 years ago, respectively. Owners of devices in the Vintage list can still get their units serviced by Apple and its service providers. For those who own Apple products in the Obsolete section, they’re out of luck- Apple does not provide hardware service anymore.

The first iPad Mini launched in 2012 and sported a 1024 x 768 display, up to 64GB in storage, 2GB RAM and an A5 chip. The second model was launched just a year later and carried the device’s features such as Touch ID and thick bezels. The iPad Mini 5 is the latest iteration but it’s reported that Apple is working on a 6th gen model with mini-LED display.

The 21.5 inch iMac, which was released in 2011 was also added to the Vintage classification.