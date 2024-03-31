iPad

Panel supply issues plague iPad Pro launch

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Pro

Reports from Korea claim that supply issues with the OLED panels have pushed back the iPad Pro launch.

It was believed that Apple originally planned for the OLED iPad Pro to launch in late March or early April and that supply chains Samsung Display and LG Display produce the panels for the upcoming tablet. Hankooki.com said that Samsung experienced poor yields for the 11-inch components and was unable to meet the order quantity as a result. Apple then delegated some orders to LG Display going into April. With the allocation, LG will have a bigger share of the supply for the upcoming iPad Pro with OLED models.

iPad Pro

Apple is believed to be aiming for ‘unrivaled display quality’, which will have a tandem OLED structure. The new iPad Pro models will be introduced alongside the iPad Air in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. The launch has been pushed back to early May as well.

