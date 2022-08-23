‘Photography for All’ program highlights iPad usage

Youth employment program ‘Photography for All’ highlights the use of Apple products, including the iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

The Apple-supported program was created by Chicago Lighthouse and is part of One Summer Chicago. People aged 14-24 are given training, internships and job opportunities across the city. Aside from the training the youths get, visually-impaired participants are encouraged to develop their personal skills.

The project has been under Apple’s care since 2017, and in 2022 more than 200 people have signed up for opportunities in the AR, app development, coding, game design, videography and photography niche. ‘Photography for All’ carries on for 6 weeks and teaches the technicalities surrounding photography while giving the participants tools to help them navigate independently and with confidence.

Aside from the Apple devices, participants are taught by Apple experts with subjects such as accessibility features. An example is the Zoom feature to help magnify elements.