iPad

Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun

By Samantha Wiley
Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun

Both LG Display and Samsung Display have reportedly begun to mass produce the OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Pro with M5 chip.

Advertisements

The iPad Pro with OLED display debuted last year- LG covered the 13-inch panels while the 11-inch panels were manufactured by Samsung. ZDNet Korea said that the supply will be shared for both sizes as part of Apple’s diversification plan. It’s also believed that the other iPad models, namely the iPad Air and the iPad mini, will debut with OLED in 2027 and 2026, respectively.

Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun

The M4 iPad Pro had other notable features, such as Apple Pencil Pro support, a lighter design, a thinner chassis, and more. This year, the new iPad Pro might have slight improvements compared to its predecessor. The only notable thing is the M5 chip and having the default orientation to landscape mode. The M5 iPad Pro could debut as early as October this year.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Sports Now Has Tennis Scores
Apple Sports Now Has Tennis Scores
1 Min Read
Upcoming AirTag 2 to Have a New Feature
Upcoming AirTag 2 to Have a New Feature
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Slimmer Bezels Might Be Headed for the Next iPad Pro
Slimmer Bezels Might Be Headed for the Next iPad Pro
1 Min Read
New Beta Firmware for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Goes Live
New Beta Firmware for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Goes Live
1 Min Read
More Backgrounds Added to Invites App
More Backgrounds Added to Invites App
1 Min Read
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds is 43% Off
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds is 43% Off
1 Min Read
Menu Bar Appears in macOS Tahoe Beta 2
Menu Bar Appears in macOS Tahoe Beta 2
1 Min Read
iOS 26 to Bring Standalone iPhone Recovery
iOS 26 to Bring Standalone iPhone Recovery
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Slated to Have Small Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Pro Slated to Have Small Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air WiFi+Cellular 512GB is $350 Off
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air WiFi+Cellular 512GB is $350 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro to Get Vapor Chamber Cooling
iPhone 17 Pro to Get Vapor Chamber Cooling
1 Min Read
Lost your password?