Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun

Both LG Display and Samsung Display have reportedly begun to mass produce the OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Pro with M5 chip.

Advertisements

The iPad Pro with OLED display debuted last year- LG covered the 13-inch panels while the 11-inch panels were manufactured by Samsung. ZDNet Korea said that the supply will be shared for both sizes as part of Apple’s diversification plan. It’s also believed that the other iPad models, namely the iPad Air and the iPad mini, will debut with OLED in 2027 and 2026, respectively.

The M4 iPad Pro had other notable features, such as Apple Pencil Pro support, a lighter design, a thinner chassis, and more. This year, the new iPad Pro might have slight improvements compared to its predecessor. The only notable thing is the M5 chip and having the default orientation to landscape mode. The M5 iPad Pro could debut as early as October this year.