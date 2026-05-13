Recent Software Updates Address 50 Security Vulnerabilities

iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 have been released by Apple, dealing with more than 50 vulnerabilities in security. This is an update that you should upgrade to if you have not yet.

The security support document of Apple details all the security updates made in iOS 26.5. The documentation gives insight into potential malicious entities that could be exploited on gadgets that have not moved up to iOS 26.5

Multiple bugs related to screenshots, Spotlight, and Shortcuts, kernel issues, and image vulnerabilities were detected, with 10 WebKit vulnerabilities found that could provide the exploiter access to important data.

About 70 updates in security were made in macOS Tahoe 26.5, so it is also advised to upgrade your Mac to macOS Tahoe 26.5. For devices that cannot run macOS Tahoe, Apple released macOS Sequoia 15.7.7 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.7.