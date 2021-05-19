Redditor gets M1 iPad Pro ahead of launch

A Redditor with the handle PeterDragon50 posted how they already have received their new M1 iPad Pro through Nebraska Furniture Mart.

PeterDragon50 mentioned how they ordered the 12.9 inch tablet when pre-orders went live. Afterwards, the retailer notified them that their device was ready despite no official launch word from Apple.

Apple mentioned in the ‘Spring Loaded’ event that the M1 iMac and new iPad Pro will be available beginning the 2nd half of May. There are no official iPad Pro reviews yet, but PeterDragon50 accommodated questions and gave first thoughts and impressions. The Liquid Retina XDR display was ‘definitely up to Apple quality’, with a video highlighting HDR content playback.

Other than the videos and images PeterDragon50 also posted Antutu benchmark scores, which shows the new iPad Pro performing up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation model.

Those who pre-ordered the new iPad Pro can check their order status and see if it’s ‘Preparing to Ship’.