Refreshed iPad Air to Receive OLED Display

Apple is reportedly giving the next generation iPad Air models OLED displays. Samsung Display will start mass production for OLED display panels by the end of this year or early next year.

Apple is expected to be releasing an updated version of the iPad Air next year with an OLED display. Currently, the iPad Pro already features OLED displays, but the iPad Air models don’t use LCDs called Liquid Retina. A widely spread rumor is that Apple is looking to move from LCD Displays to OLED Displays for its iPad Mini, hinting that the iPad Mini 8 will have an OLED Display panel when it is released this year.

OLED Display panels are able to control each pixel individually, allowing for deeper blacks and accurate color reproduction while giving you faster response times, better viewing angles, design flexibility, and better contrast. After the iPad Air and iPad Mini receive OLED Displays, the only device without an OLED display will be the entry-level model.