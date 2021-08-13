Refurbished 2020 iPad Pros appear on official Apple website

Apple has added refurbished models of its iPad Pro 2020 models for those who might be interested in buying a lower-priced version on its online store.

The 2nd generation 11 inch and 4th generation 12.9 inch iPad Pro refurbished models have appeared on the Apple official online store, with pricing for the 11 inch variants starting at $609 and $749 on the 12.9 inch variants. Savings can range from $90 to $200 depending on your preference.

The 2020 models have the A12Z Bionic processor and LiDAR Scanner and are offered in different hardware configurations. Stock will depend on what’s available, and the units will be sold alongside older variants. The newer models have the M1 chip instead of the A12Z chip.

Refurbished iPads come with a 1-year warranty and all accessories and manuals. These devices undergo a cleaning, testing, repairing and repackaging process and are new-like in terms of condition.