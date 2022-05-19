Refurbished iPad Air 4 now on official Apple sales channels

Apple is now selling refurbished versions of its iPad Air 4 since its release in October 2020.

Those interested can visit the official Apple site and get a glimpse of several refurbished models and configurations. For example, the 64GB iPad Air 4 is down to just $469 while the 256GB model is down to just $599, with an $80 and $100 price cut from its brand new counterparts, respectively.

Furthermore, color options are available for both model configurations, including space gray, rose gold, green, sky blue and silver, but the stocks are limited to a first-come, first-served basis.

Refurbished versions are nearly the same as its brand new counterparts. They are tested, repaired and repacked and undergo a cleaning process that makes them almost identical to new devices. Each purchase of a refurbished iPad Air 4 comes with accessories and manuals.

The iPad Air 4 was released in 2020 and features the A14 chip and an all-display design.