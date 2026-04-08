iPad

Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase

By Samantha Wiley
Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase

A refurbished version of the M4 iPad Pro is being sold by Apple in its refurbished products online stores, enabling customers to buy the device with a discount. Both the 13 and 11-inch models are available in different specifications.


Prices on the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro are down to $759 from $999, while 13-inch models are available at $1,019 from $1200. The M4 iPad Pro was released in 2024, May. This marks the first time the models are refurbished and are available for purchase as the M5 iPad Pro released in 2025 October.

Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase

Apple sells refurbished products with a one-year warranty that comes with new Apple products. Before selling refurbished products, they go through repackaging, cleaning, repair, and testing to ensure that the devices are similar to new products. AppleCare+ protection is available for refurbished products. They are available in silver and black.


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