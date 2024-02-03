iPad

Renewed 2021 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB is 20% Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Pro

If you don’t mind buying a renewed product to save a few bucks, then here’s a deal for you. Today, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 128GB of storage is down to just $797 from its original price of $1000 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi + Cellular, 128GB) - Space Gray (Renewed) 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi + Cellular, 128GB) - Space Gray (Renewed) $794.97 Buy on Amazon

A ‘renewed’ badge means the product was taken off the shelf and returned, inspected and tested for reselling. Amazon Renewed equals a fully functioning iPad Pro according to the standards. Inside is an M1 chip paired with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for power and beauty. You won’t find an app or software that stutters on your iPad Pro, and multi-tasking becomes a cinch with the latest iPadOS.

iPad Pro

There’s also 5G and ulltrafast Wi-Fi, a Thunderbolt port and Bluetooth for connectivity, alongside Face ID and a 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra wide camera for taking photos and videos. Buy the discounted renewed 2021 iPad Pro today!

