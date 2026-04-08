iPad

Revised Beta for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 Released

By Samantha Wiley
Revised Beta for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 Released

The first betas that are revised for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 have been released for developers to try out. The software will be released four days after the initial betas were seeded by Apple. Developers who are registered can install the beta.


You can download the beta by going to iPad or iPhone settings, selecting the general section, and then choosing the software update option. It is uncertain why the new beta updates have been seeded, but it might be a bug fix that is imminent and cannot be further delayed.

Revised Beta for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 Released

The update does not have the new capabilities for Siri, hinting that updates for the AI may be delayed until iOS 27. Apple is again trying out E2EE, or end-to-end encryption, for messages between Android and iPhone users. It was first tested in iOS 26.4 but was pulled out before the release of the update.


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