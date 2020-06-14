Rumors suggest the launch of an iMac, an iPad Air and an iPad Mini in second half of 2020

According to a report by DigiTimes, Apple has plans to launch new models of iPad and iMac in the 2nd half of 2020. DigiTimes’ report was uncertain if Apple will unveil the new iMac in the upcoming WWDC or later this year.

With the second half of the 2020 beginning only one week after the WWDC, it is quite possible that Apple could announce these devices to be shipped later. According to DigiTimes the new iPad and iMac will have various screen sizes.

The exact report by DigiTimes says that the sources tell, these new devices could include a 23-inch ‌iMac‌ device ad a 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ Air. The report also adds that there is a possibility that Apple will also release 12.9-inch iPad Pro which will have a mini LED display and an 8.x-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in the first half of next year.

The report further says that Apple might increase the size of the iPad Air 2020 from 10.2 to 10.8 inches. The display panel suppliers for this new model of the iPad are Sharp, LG Display, and BOE Technology. According to the sources, as reported by DigiTimes, Radiant will be the sole BLU supplier.