Samsung and LG ready Apple’s OLED panels for 2024 iPads

Business Korea reported that Apple recently ordered the development of 12.9-inch and 10.9-inch OLED panels from Samsung and LG.

The news coincides with Ross Young’s statement that the Cupertino-based company will be making 13-inch and 11.1-inch iPad Pro models with OLED, which is planned to launch at the beginning of 2024. In a separate report by Economic Daily News, Apple is yet to give the final volume for the OLED display order, but it’s believed that the workload will be divided equally.

The discrepancy in OLED screen size is not clear, although Apple might be planning on larger-screened iPad Pro models that have slim bezels rather than changing the size. There’s also conflicting reports regarding the launch of the new iPad Pro in line with the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch mini LED technology, while the 11-inch model has an LCD display.