Samsung to supply OLED panels for iPad Air 2026

Next year’s iPad Air tablet will sport an OLED screen from Samsung Display, as per The Elec.

The publication reported that Samsung was chosen as the primary supplier of the component as it boasts a large production capacity versus other rivals, namely LG Display. Currently, Samsung is supplying Apple with its iPad Pro with an M4 chip, and Apple plans to move forward with using OLED panels for its other tablets, including the iPad mini and the iPad Air. Both these devices might have a 2026 launch date.

Samsung’s A3 display line produces OLED panels en masse for the iPad Pro and iPhone, with a 135,000 unit capacity per month. LG, on the other hand, can only produce around 60,000 units on all its production lines. Rumors have circulated that Apple is making the switch to its iPad mini and iPad Air, but the size might increase for the mini tablet.