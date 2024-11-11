Save $100 on The M2 iPad Air 13-inch 128GB

The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is on sale today, slashing $100 off $799, bringing it down to $699.

The M2 chip and iPadOS allows you to multitask between apps for work, watching movies or shows, and play games that are graphic intensive. It comes with 128GB SSD Storage, which can store thousands of photos and would be enough if you use iCloud to store images and videos, and mostly stream content. The liquid retina display ensures everything appears vibrant and natural-looking.

Get great videos and sound with landscape stereo speakers and advanced cameras featuring a wide 12MP back camera to capture in 4K quality. The M2 iPad Air has security safeguards with a built in touch ID to access your device and safely perform transactions. It’s compatible with the Magic Keyboard for a complete experience when typing emails, documents and spreadsheets, or writing code, as well as the Apple Pencil which turns your iPad into a drawing canvas to boost your creativity.

Order your iPad Air M2 today!