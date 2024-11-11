iPad

Save $100 on The M2 iPad Air 13-inch 128GB

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is on sale today, slashing $100 off $799, bringing it down to $699.

Advertisements

The M2 chip and iPadOS allows you to multitask between apps for work, watching movies or shows, and  play games that are graphic intensive. It comes with 128GB SSD Storage, which can store thousands of photos and would be enough if you use iCloud to store images and videos, and mostly stream content. The liquid retina display ensures everything appears vibrant and natural-looking.

Apple iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $799.00 $735.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Get great videos and sound with landscape stereo speakers and advanced cameras featuring a wide 12MP back camera to capture in 4K quality. The M2 iPad Air has security safeguards with a built in touch ID to access your device and safely perform transactions. It’s compatible with the Magic Keyboard for a complete experience when typing emails, documents and spreadsheets, or writing code, as well as the Apple Pencil which turns your iPad into a drawing canvas to boost your creativity.

Order your iPad Air M2 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone
Android users’ Emoji reactions can now be seen by iPhone users
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple distributes parts for iPhone 16 models for self-service repair program
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
Dismantling of M4 Mac Mini shared on YouTube
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
512GB SSD MacBook Air M2 on Sale
1 Min Read
M4 Macs
Apple distributing M4 Macs for customers in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade adds four games in November
1 Min Read
iPhone
Average price of iPhone Pro & Pro Max models with more storage rise
1 Min Read
MacBook Air Laptop
Save $200 on the MacBook Air M2 13-Inch
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Samsung slim Galaxy 25 version to compete with iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Some U.S. Apple Stores will move to temporary locations in November
1 Min Read
Game Recorder
Valve Releases Game Recorder for Steam
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro M3 $500 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?