Save $149 on the iPad Air 4th Generation Today

Take full advantage of Apple’s clearing out sale of its iPad Air 4 device. Today, the 64GB WiFi iPad Air 4th generation is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The 2020 iPad Air may have the previous-gen A14 Bionic chip, but it’s still very serviceable in all aspects of daily life. You can use it for work, school or play and enjoy the vivid colors and responsive Retina display with True Tone and wide color technology.

Touch ID works for Apple Pay, as well as passwords and authentication, while a 12MP and 7MP camera is suited for video calling, FaceTime or even taking videos. The Apple-branded tablet supports WiFi 6 and wide stereo audio for an immersive experience without lag or slowdowns.

The 4th gen iPad has USB-C for charging and accessories, and it supports the 2nd gen Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard and Magic Keyboard. At only $450, it’s an excellent deal and one you shouldn’t pass up on.