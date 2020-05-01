Save $149 on the iPad Pro

Amazon is currently offering a lot of discounts on various models of Apple iPad Pro. One of the 3rd generation Wi-Fi only models of iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display and 256GB storage space is also now available with a huge discount. Now you can buy this model only for $999.99, it means you save a huge $149.01 when you buy it on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro

IPad Pro offers some of the best tools that you need to do work. It supports Apple Pencil with which you can take notes or draw. The liquid retina display makes it even better.

Whatever you watch on the screen or draw with the Apple Pencil, it feels like real-life work. Also thanks to the Apple AX12 Bionic Chip, this iPad runs several programs simultaneously without any lag. So, if you are busy writing with Apple pencil you may also be running an app in the background.

The 256GB storage is enough for your projects and also the photos or videos that you capture using the 12MP rear camera and the front-facing 7MP camera. It is an amazing product.

If you want a discount, now is the time to buy it on Amazon before the deal ends. You can now get this Wi-Fi only model of iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display and 256GB storage space only for $999.99 instead of $1,149 and save $149.01.