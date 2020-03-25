Save $149 on the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Have you been trying to find out the latest model of the iPad which offers is both Wi-Fi and cellular and also has some god storage options?

You should get the latest model of the iPad Pro which is available in Silver with 1TB storage and Cellular and Wi-Fi on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro

Now you can get the latest model of the iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular) on Amazon for only $1,349.99. The original price is $1499 which means you save $149.01 when you buy it from Amazon.

IPad Pro has the latest Apple technology. Now you can use it to work from home or in the office. It is sleek and looks good. Now you can multitask using this iPad Pro as it has A12X Bionic Chip.

It also has a Neutral Engine which runs five trillion operations in one second. Now you can work, message a friend, work on a creative project, design and do so much more all at the same time.

It has Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. It also comes with a 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera. It has four audio speakers with a wider Stereo sound. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you can carry it around and travel without the need to charge the whole day.